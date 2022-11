Beck (hamstring) remains day-to-day, but head coach Nathanial Hackett is hopeful he'll be ready for Week 12, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Beck hasn't played since Week 8 against the Jaguars, but it appears his return could come Sunday against the Panthers. The fourth-year tight end has three catches on six targets for 59 yards on the season, and would likely operate as the team's No. 3 or four option at the position once healthy.