Estime finished the 2024 season with 76 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 27 yards. He also committed two fumbles (one lost) across 13 games.

Estime was inactive for the Broncos wild-card loss to the Broncos, as Denver opted to go with a three-man running back rotation of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie. The 21-year-old Estime was stuck in a committee in his rookie campaign, unable to separate himself as the go-to option in the Denver backfield. With that said, the Notre Dame product showed flashes in his limited opportunities throughout the season, so his continued development may help him to attain a more secure role in his sophomore campaign. Williams could be in a new locale in 2025, as the veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. His potential departure would leave Estime, McLaughlin and Badie competing to be Denver's lead back. It's also possible the Broncos could address the position in free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft.