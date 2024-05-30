Estime underwent a small scope on his knee last week, but he is expected to be ready for training camp, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Estime is expected to rehab his knee, so he will not be present at OTAs or mandatory minicamp in June. At 5-foot-11, 221 pounds, the Broncos' fifth round pick of this year's draft is projected to bring a physical style to the running back room. Assuming his health is back up to par by training camp, he will presumably be competing with the likes of Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson for a depth role behind Javonte Williams in this year's backfield.