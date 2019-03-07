The Broncos have agreed to deal Keenum and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Redskins for a 2020 sixth-round pick, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. The trade will be official Wednesday, per Klis.

After agreeing to terms of a trade for Joe Flacco last month, the Broncos were in a holding pattern with Keenum, a free-agent splash last offseason. Additional terms of the deal include the Broncos giving Keenum a $500,000 restructure bonus and covering $3.5 million of his $7 million salary for the 2019 season. The Redskins are expected to allow Keenum and Colt McCoy to battle for the starting role in the absence of Alex Smith, who may not play again due to a severe leg injury suffered last November.