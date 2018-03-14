Keenum finalized a two-year, $36 million contract with the Broncos on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coming off a shocking breakout season in Minnesota, Keenum joins another team with a potent wideout duo (Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders) and a promising defense, though the move to Denver still represents an overall downgrade in his supporting cast. Keenum's signing doesn't preclude the Broncos from using an early draft pick on a quarterback in April, but it's safe to assume the 30-year-old will receive the Week 1 start. Denver still appears to need a tight end, a No. 3 receiver and a couple more starting-caliber offensive linemen.