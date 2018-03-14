Keenum's two-year contract with the Broncos is official, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coming off a shocking breakout season, Keenum joins another team with a potent wideout duo and promising defense, though it's still an overall downgrade in supporting cast. This doesn't preclude the Broncos from using an early draft pick on a quarterback, but it's safe to assume Keenum will get the Week 1 start. Denver still appears to need a tight end, a No. 3 receiver and a couple more starting-caliber offensive linemen.