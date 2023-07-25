Allen (foot) is expected to compete for a depth spot at outside linebacker ahead of the coming season, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Allen has been held out with a foot injury since his last season of college football in 2021, but it seems like he's since moved past the issue. This foot problem was the main reason the talented linebacker went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. In two seasons as a starter at Alabama, the 24-year-old led the SEC in tackles for loss with 17.5, while also tallying 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks.