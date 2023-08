Allen (groin) was waived/injured by Denver on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Allen has missed the last two years after suffering a foot injury during his final year at Alabama and now he'll miss even more time. The 25-year-old is undoubtedly talented, as he racked up 48 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a two-year starter in college. If Allen clears waivers, he's expected to be placed on Denver's injured reserve.