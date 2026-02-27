The Broncos intend to place a second-round, restricted free agent tender on McMillian, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Per Klis, the nickel cornerback's looming contract tender is slated to carry a $5.77 million value. The 25-year-old ball-hawk is coming off a regular season which he recorded 56 tackles, two picks (including one that he returned for a TD), as well as four sacks and two forced fumbles. McMillian earned $1.03 million with the Broncos in 2025.