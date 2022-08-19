Williams and other key players aren't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, The Denver Post reports.

Buffalo, on the other hand, is expected to play most starters. It'll mostly be a guessing game trying to figure out the workload split between Williams and Melvin Gordon until the regular season actually starts, though Gordon did recently mention that it seems like the Broncos want Williams to be the main guy, i.e., what most had assumed anyway after his strong finish to last year. Whether that means 55 percent of the workload or closer to 70-75 percent remains to be seen.