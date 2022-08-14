Griffith was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against Dallas after suffering an elbow injury.

Griffith was seen walking directly to Denver's locker room after sustaining a right elbow injury on the team's second play of the game Saturday, though the exact nature of this injury is still unknown, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post. O'Halloran also reports that the 25-year-old was one of two projected defensive starters playing for the Broncos against Seattle, so backups Alex Singleton and Barrington Wade should see increased snaps as a result of his absence.