Harris (knee) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Harris picked up a knee injury during the first half that appears serious enough to keep him sidelined for the rest of the Broncos' Week 11 contest. With Eyioma Uwazurike (coach's decision) also inactive, Denver will likely ask Matt Henningsen to step up into a bigger role on the team's undermanned defensive line. Harris' next chance to play will come against the Panthers' on Sunday, Nov. 27.