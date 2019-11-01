The Broncos promoted Watson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Watson's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Corey Nelson (biceps) on injured reserve. The rookie out of Colorado state stands to play a depth role in Denver's linebacker corps while contributing on special teams.

