site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-josh-watson-acquired-by-panthers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Josh Watson: Acquired by Panthers
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 17, 2022
at
4:38 pm ET
•
1 min read
Watson was signed by the Panthers Wednesday the Panthers' website reports.
Watson was on Carolina's practice squad last year after playing in 17 games with Denver in 2019 and 2020. He also played a couple games with Houston late last season. He'll compete as a depth option at linebacker.
More News
03/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/24/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
10/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Zachary Pereles
• 10 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read