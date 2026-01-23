Wattenberg (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Wattenberg was a full participant in practice throughout the week, so the center's odds of being activated from injured reserve are high. Alex Forsyth (ankle), who has been operating as the starting center, is also questionable to play. Both linemen will likely be able to suit up, but in a situation where neither can go, Sam Mustipher will be the starting center in Sunday's playoff game.