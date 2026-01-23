Broncos' Luke Wattenberg: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wattenberg (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.
Wattenberg was a full participant in practice throughout the week, so the center's odds of being activated from injured reserve are high. Alex Forsyth (ankle), who has been operating as the starting center, is also questionable to play. Both linemen will likely be able to suit up, but in a situation where neither can go, Sam Mustipher will be the starting center in Sunday's playoff game.
More News
-
Broncos' Luke Wattenberg: Designated to return from IR•
-
Broncos' Luke Wattenberg: Placed on IR•
-
Broncos' Luke Wattenberg: No go for Week 17•
-
Broncos' Luke Wattenberg: Inks four-year extension•
-
Broncos' Luke Wattenberg: Getting green light•
-
Broncos' Luke Wattenberg: Activated from injured reserve•