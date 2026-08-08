Broncos' Marvin Mims: Absent from Saturday's practice

Mims (undisclosed) is not participating in Saturday's training camp practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Mims appeared to sustain the injury while running a go route during Friday's practice, though the exact nature of his injury is unclear. He'll join Jaylen Waddle (leg) on the sidelines Saturday. With the duo sidelined, more first-team offense reps will be available for Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Michael Bandy. Tyler Badie, RJ Harvey and Bandy should also see some additional work as returners in special teams drills due to Mims' absence.