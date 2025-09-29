Broncos' Marvin Mims: Active versus Bengals
By RotoWire Staff
Mims (hip) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Bengals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Mims, who didn't appear on the Broncos' Week 4 injury report Thursday or Friday, was deemed questionable for the contest after being listed as limited in Saturday's practice. With his availability versus Cincinnati confirmed, Mims (who's been a key returner for Denver) will bolster a wide receiver corps that's been paced of late by Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin. Through his team's first three games, the 2023 second-rounder's fantasy impact has been modest, with Mims having logged six catches (on 10 targets) for 40 yards and a TD in that span.