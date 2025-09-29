Mims (hip) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Bengals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Mims, who didn't appear on the Broncos' Week 4 injury report Thursday or Friday, was deemed questionable for the contest after being listed as limited in Saturday's practice. With his availability versus Cincinnati confirmed, Mims (who's been a key returner for Denver) will bolster a wide receiver corps that's been paced of late by Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin. Through his team's first three games, the 2023 second-rounder's fantasy impact has been modest, with Mims having logged six catches (on 10 targets) for 40 yards and a TD in that span.