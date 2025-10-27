Mims is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 44-24 win over the Cowboys, Troy Renck of The Denver Post reports.

Mims was injured late in the win over Dallas. Prior to getting hurt, the 2023 second-round pick didn't catch his only target and rushed three times for 18 yards. He also had three kickoff returns for 93 yards, two punt returns for 26 yards and drew a 32-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Mims will need to clear concussion protocol to have a chance to play in Week 9 against the Texans.