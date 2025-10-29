Mims (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Per Tomasson, Mims, who is in concussion protocol in the wake of this past Sunday's 44-24 win over the Cowboys, was able to work on a side field Wednesday. The wideout thus has two more chances to practice fully before Denver's Week 9 injury designations are posted. Through eight games thus far, Mims has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option, while recording a 22/234/1 receiving line on 32 targets in that span.