Gordon (neck/ribs) is listed as questionable Monday's contest against the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
It seems as if Gordon has a shot at playing in the pivotal divisional contest given the veteran practiced at limited capacity all week, but the team will likely have more information available throughout the weekend. The 29-year-old should be primed for a positive fantasy outing if he's able to play considering the Chargers have allowed 100-yard rushers in three consecutive games.
