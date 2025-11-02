Bandy was elevated from the Broncos' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

With Marvin Mims (concussion) being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Bandy has been elevated to the active roster for his first regular-season game as a Bronco. The wide receiver finished the preseason with six catches for 59 yards while logging 13 yards on two punt returns. Bandy will likely operate in a reserve capacity as the second punt returner behind Riley Moss. He will also be the fifth wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield.