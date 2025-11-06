The Broncos signed Bandy to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bandy was elevated for his 2025 debut during the Broncos' win over Houston in Week 9, a contest in which he secured his only target for 16 yards while also playing a minor role on special teams. Now that he's been signed to the 53-man roster, Bandy will be eligible to suit up for the remainder of Denver's contests this season, beginning Thursday night versus the Raiders.