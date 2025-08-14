Broncos' Michael Burton: Has hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burton has a hamstring injury, head coach Sean Payton said Thursday, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.
Burton has been sidelined in practice throughout August due to a previously undisclosed injury, which has now been clarified as a hamstring injury. Once healthy, he isn't expected to face competition for the team's fullback role.
