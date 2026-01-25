Bryant (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Bryant was initially deemed questionable to return to the game after suffering a hamstring injury during the second quarter, but the Broncos will end up holding him out for the remainder of the contest. The rookie wideout rushed once for one yard and hauled in his lone target for a two-yard gain prior to departing.