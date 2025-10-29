As of now, the Broncos are not planning on placing Surtain (pectoral) on the injured reserve list, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Surtain is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after sustaining a pectoral injury during the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Cowboys. However, it doesn't appear as if Denver will place the star corner on IR, suggesting he could return sooner rather than later. While he's likely sidelined over the next couple of weeks, 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron is expected to have an increased defensive role as one of the team's top cornerbacks.