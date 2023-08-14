Surtain (undisclosed) worked out on a side field Monday instead of participating in practice, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Surtain's inability to practice Monday suggests he's dealing with an injury, but coach Sean Payton doesn't expect the star cornerback's absence to linger. Per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, Payton said after practice Monday that he expects Surtain to be available for the team's next preseason game against the 49ers on Saturday.