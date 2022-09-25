Surtain (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but he's expected to play Sunday night against the 49ers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Surtain didn't practice Wednesday but was upgraded to a limited participant Thursday and was a full-go Friday, putting him in line to play Sunday. Per Fowler, the Broncos were pleased with how the second-year cornerback handled his practice workload, and he should be cleared ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.