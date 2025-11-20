Wright (quadriceps) agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension with the Browns on Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Wright's contract includes $21 million guaranteed and is set to keep him in Cleveland through the end of the 2028 season. The 25-year-old rotational pass rusher is recovering from a quadriceps injury, which kept him sidelined for a second consecutive practice Thursday, but the 2-8 Browns are focused on the future with this deal. Wright ranks third on the team with 3.0 sacks among his nine tackles for loss in nine games this season.