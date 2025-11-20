default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wright (quadriceps) agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension with the Browns on Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Wright's contract includes $21 million guaranteed and is set to keep him in Cleveland through the end of the 2028 season. The 25-year-old rotational pass rusher is recovering from a quadriceps injury, which kept him sidelined for a second consecutive practice Thursday, but the 2-8 Browns are focused on the future with this deal. Wright ranks third on the team with 3.0 sacks among his nine tackles for loss in nine games this season.

More News