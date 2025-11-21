Wright (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The fourth-year pro from UAB logged consecutive DNPs to begin the Browns' week of practice due to a quadriceps injury, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined in Week 12. Wright has appeared in nine games for Cleveland this season, recording 24 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks. Expect Cameron Thomas to operate as the Browns' top reserve defensive end while Wright is out Sunday.