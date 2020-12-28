The Browns signed Hollins off the Vikings' practice squad Monday.
Hollins hasn't played yet this year. He suited up in five games for the Vikings as an undrafted rookie in 2019, posting two receptions for 46 yards. With four Browns wide receivers in COVID-19 protocol, Hollins will add depth at the position ahead of a must-win game against the Steelers.
