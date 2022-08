Though Cooper (ankle) won't practice Tuesday, coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that the wideout should be back soon, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Petrak relays that Cooper tweaked his ankle during Monday's practice, but it doesn't sound like a major issue for the Browns' top wideout. Cooper's absence does, however, further tax the depth of the team's WR corps, with David Bell (foot) and Anthony Schwartz (knee) also currently sidelined.