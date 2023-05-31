Cooper (abdomen) is participating in Wednesday's OTAs session, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Cooper is participating in on-field drills again for the first time since undergoing core muscle surgery in February, as predicted by coach Kevin Stefanski last week. Stefanski also said the soon-to-be 29-year-old is on track to be at full strength by the start of training camp, per Matt Fontana of ESPN. A full offseason to build chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson could help Cooper take another step forward heading into his second year in Cleveland's scheme, in which he once again projects to act as the No. 1 target.
More News
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: May practice this week•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Working off to side at OTAs•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Recovering from offseason surgery•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Closes season with two catches•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Cleared for Week 18•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Practices in limited fashion•