Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he doesn't know whether Hooper (appendix) will be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hooper sat out Cleveland's divisional win over the Bengals in Week 6 while recovering from an appendectomy, and it looks possible that he could be out until the team's bye in Week 9. Harrison Bryant (5-56-2) and David Njoku (2-20-1) both performed well with Hooper out, which could provide the Browns reason to be confident in letting the top tight end sit and get healthy.