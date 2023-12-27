Bojorquez (quadriceps) is doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bojorquez appears to be on track to miss Cleveland's contest in Week 17 due to a quadriceps injury he sustained during Sunday's win at Houston. The Browns signed Matt Haack to their practice squad Tuesday, so he figures to punt for them Thursday if Bojorquez indeed can't go.