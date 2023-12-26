Bojorquez suffered a quadriceps injury during Sunday's 36-22 win over the Texans, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Cleveland brought Matt Haack onto their practice squad Tuesday, meaning Bojorquez could be in jeopardy of missing Thursday night's game against the Jets. The 27-year-old's practice participation will be something to look out for throughout the week, and he'll likely carry an injury designation into the Browns' Week 17 contest.