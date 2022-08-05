Bojorquez (foot) returned to practice Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Bojorquez was held out of practice earlier this week with a right foot injury. As a left-footed punter, the injury was not considered a major issue. Bojorquez returned Friday and was holding for rookie placekicker Cade York during practice. The 25-year-old is currently in a battle with Joseph Charlton to become the Browns' punter in 2022, though Bojorquez is viewed as the favorite to win the job.
