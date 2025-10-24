Njoku (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, coach Kevin Stefanski noted Friday that Njoku has worked very hard, while pushing through his injury rehab, and has looked like himself in the process. That said, it's possible that the Browns could proceed cautiously with the tight end -- who was inactive in Week 7 -- while Njoku's Week 8 status is set to be confirmed, either way, ahead of the first wave of games Sunday, with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on tap. If he's limited or out versus New England, fellow TE Harold Fannin would remain busy, with Blake Whiteheart also on hand to mix in.