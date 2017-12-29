Smith is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers with a hip injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Smith was a limited participant all week to earn the questionable tag. The 25-year-old seems on track to play against the Steelers on Sunday, and would serve is usual role as a reserve safety and special teams contributor.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories