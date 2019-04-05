Vikings' Derron Smith: Signing with Vikings
Smith agreed to a contract with the Vikings on Friday, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports.
Minnesota will be the third stop in Smith's NFL career, after spending time in Cincinnati and Cleveland. The Fresno State product logged 21 total tackles and three interceptions over seven games for the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF. Smith was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals in 2016 and hasn't played in the NFL since appearing in seven games for the Browns in the 2017 season.
