Smith (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Smith is in danger of missing his seventh game of the season. However, he isn't worthy of fantasy considerations with just one defensive snap this season, but he could have a higher contribution if Jabrill Peppers (toe) sat out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop