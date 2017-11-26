Browns' Derron Smith: Won't suit up, as expected
Smith (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup at Cincinnati.
Smith had been in line for the inactive list as a non-participant in practice all week. There was a chance he could have seen some work on defense if Jabrill Peppers (ankle) had been unable to go, but Peppers logged a full practice Friday and didn't carry an injury designation into the contest. Smith will remain sidelined for the time being, though even when healthy his work is primarily limited to special teams.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...