Smith (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup at Cincinnati.

Smith had been in line for the inactive list as a non-participant in practice all week. There was a chance he could have seen some work on defense if Jabrill Peppers (ankle) had been unable to go, but Peppers logged a full practice Friday and didn't carry an injury designation into the contest. Smith will remain sidelined for the time being, though even when healthy his work is primarily limited to special teams.