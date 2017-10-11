Kizer will move to the bench for the Browns' Week 6 matchup Sunday with the Jets with head coach Hue Jackson naming Kevin Hogan the team's new starting quarterback, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Hogan will become the Browns' 28th starting quarterback since the organization was revived in 1999, which comes on the heels of Kizer proving ineffective in Cleveland's 0-5 start to the season. Though the Browns have still publicly expressed faith in Kizer's future with the franchise, the rookie second-round pick hasn't looked ready for NFL action through the first five games of his career with a 49.5 quarterback rating, 50.9 percent completion rate and nine interceptions, all of which ranked last in the league. After Kizer was benched in the first half of the Week 5 loss to the Jets, Hogan provided the Browns with a spark under center, completing 16 of 19 passes for two touchdowns and an interception. Hogan will now receive a chance to build on that performance, but given that he was beaten out by Kizer for the starting job in the preseason and is flanked by a poor receiving group, the Stanford product probably won't warrant much intrigue outside of two-quarterback fantasy formats.