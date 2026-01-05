Bush recorded a team-high 14 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 20-18 win over Cincinnati in Week 18.

With the Bengals knocking on the door, about to take a two-score lead, Bush grabbed a deflected pass and raced 97 yards untouched to give Cleveland a lead. It was the second pick-six of the season for Bush and third of his career. With Carson Schwesinger (ankle) inactive, Bush picked up some extra tackles (a season high) and upped his season total to 125 stops, a new career high.