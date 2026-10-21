Sampson (knee) was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com previously noted that coach Todd Monken indicated that he was optimistic Sampson -- who last saw action in Week 1 -- will be able to come off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. The Browns may also welcome lead RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle) back to the lineup this weekend, and if both Judkins and Sampson are available versus Tennessee, Sampson figures to work as a pass-catching complement behind Judkins (ankle).