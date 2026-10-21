Browns head coach Todd Monken said that he's optimistic that Sampson (knee) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Sampson landed on IR after tweaking his knee in the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, but he had his 21-day evaluation window opened last week when he first eligible to resume practicing with the team. The second-year back turned in a pair of limited practices in Week 6 before ultimately sitting out Cleveland's 13-10 win over Baltimore, but if he can upgrade to full participation at some point before Friday, he'll likely get the green light to play this weekend. Once he's reinstated, Sampson will likely settle back in as a pass-catching complement behind lead back Quinshon Judkins (ankle), whom Monken is also optimistic will be able to play against the Titans after being inactive for the Week 6 win.