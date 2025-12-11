Sampson (calf/hand) is not in line to practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Sampson will miss back-to-back practices to begin Week 15, making his availability for Sunday's road matchup against the Bears look legitimately uncertain. Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams will be candidates to handle increased complementary roles behind starting running back Quinshon Judkins if Sampson is unable to play Sunday.