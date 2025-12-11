Browns' Dylan Sampson: Won't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sampson (calf/hand) is not in line to practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Sampson will miss back-to-back practices to begin Week 15, making his availability for Sunday's road matchup against the Bears look legitimately uncertain. Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams will be candidates to handle increased complementary roles behind starting running back Quinshon Judkins if Sampson is unable to play Sunday.
More News
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Dealing with pair of injuries•
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Stands out as receiver in loss•
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Ready to face Titans•
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Still not practicing•
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Misses practice Wednesday•