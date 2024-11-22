Moore brought in three of five targets for 21 yards in the Browns' 24-19 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Moore's fellow receiver Cedric Tillman exited Thursday's contest in the third quarter with what was ultimately diagnosed as a concussion, which may have helped lead to a couple of extra targets for Moore in the fourth quarter. One of those was intercepted by Donte Jackson at the Steelers' 22-yard line with 4:28 remaining, but Cleveland was able to eventually mount a game-winning touchdown drive on the next possession. Moore's overall numbers actually represented a downturn to varying degree compared to those he'd generated in Jameis Winston's first four games under center, but he could be in line for a larger role in a Week 13 road matchup against the Broncos on Monday night, Dec. 2 if there's better weather and/or Tillman is unavailable for that contest.