Moore recorded two receptions on three targets for eight yards in Saturday's 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs.

Recovered from a rib injury, Moore played with Deshaun Watson and the rest of Cleveland's first-team offense. He matched Amari Cooper in targets, though Moore was targeted in the short areas of the field while Cooper was targeted on deep attempts. Moore is likely to work primarily out of the slot this season and should be a favorite target of Watson in the short and intermediate areas of the field.