Fannin (groin) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With both Fannin and David Njoku (knee/personal) having missed all three of the Browns' practices this week, the TE duo is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's season-finale against the Bengals. If that ends up happening, Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates, along with practice-squad member Sal Cannella, would be in line to handle Cleveland's tight end duties this weekend.