Thomas (hand) is expected to practice this week and potentially available for Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Thomas, a rookie seventh-round draft pick, showed up big in the preseason opener at Jacksonville with two sacks and three tackles (all for a loss) prior to injuring his hand during practice last week. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thomas, who has been wearing a cast on his right hand/lower arm, could play with it if it's padded.